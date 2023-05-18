Hajra Yamin's latest Instagram reel shows she's a gym queen

Hajra Yamin is a true Lollywood diva who has made a name for herself in modelling and acting in a very short span of time. The 29-year-old megastar, who is the epitome of beauty with brains, is a huge advocate of fitness and frequently shares her gym videos.
Although the curly queen exemplifies petite stature, she embraces a dedicated fitness routine to maintain her shape. In a recent Instagram story, the Ehd-e-Wafa star showcased her enthusiasm while doing a rigorous exercise. The Maan Jao Na diva continues to prioritise her fitness journey.
"HIIT it! ????#thursday #hiit #burnbabyburn #hajrayamin," captioned Yamin.
However, some fans hastily passed judgement on her choice of gym attire, expressing their concern that it was overly revealing.
Yamin has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Mere Apne. She made her on-screen debut in 2017 with Teri Raza and appeared in several hits including Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Naqab Zan, Ehd-e-Wafa, Aas, Jalan and Tera Ghum or Hum.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-May-2023/hajra-yamin-sets-pulses-racing-with-latest-instagram-post
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid a continued economic crisis.
During the trading, the local currency lost Rs0.52 against the greenback and was hovering at 285.92.
Rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the dollar in the inter-bank market. As Pakistanis are eyeing the revival of the IMF program, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan’s way forward is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme saying the government is constantly engaged with the multilateral fund.
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
