Hajra Yamin's latest Instagram reel shows she's a gym queen

Maheen Khawaja 06:11 PM | 18 May, 2023
Source: Hajra Yamin (Instagram)

Hajra Yamin is a true Lollywood diva who has made a name for herself in modelling and acting in a very short span of time. The 29-year-old megastar, who is the epitome of beauty with brains, is a huge advocate of fitness and frequently shares her gym videos.

Although the curly queen exemplifies petite stature, she embraces a dedicated fitness routine to maintain her shape. In a recent Instagram story, the Ehd-e-Wafa star showcased her enthusiasm while doing a rigorous exercise. The Maan Jao Na diva continues to prioritise her fitness journey.

"HIIT it! ????#thursday #hiit #burnbabyburn #hajrayamin," captioned Yamin.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

However, some fans hastily passed judgement on her choice of gym attire, expressing their concern that it was overly revealing.

Yamin has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Mere Apne. She made her on-screen debut in 2017 with Teri Raza and appeared in several hits including Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Naqab Zan, Ehd-e-Wafa, Aas, Jalan and Tera Ghum or Hum.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-May-2023/hajra-yamin-sets-pulses-racing-with-latest-instagram-post

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

