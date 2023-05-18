Search

Technology

Over 42 lakh cases disposed of in Punjab via Case Management System

06:52 PM | 18 May, 2023
Over 42 lakh cases disposed of in Punjab via Case Management System

LAHORE – Through the Case Management System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for District Judiciary Punjab, more than 42 lakh cases have been disposed of in 1,824 district courts of the province.

This was told in a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

In this regard, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the information related to pending cases is available online to the public and lawyers through the system. This has helped in making the process of justice delivery transparent and faster, he added.

Furthermore, through the Case Management System website www.dsj.punjab.gov.pk, the date-wise cause list and case details in all district courts can also be viewed online

Technology

Google to offer over 44,000 scholarships to Pakistanis for online courses

11:57 PM | 10 May, 2023

Canadian delegation visits Punjab IT Board

12:45 PM | 8 May, 2023

PPL donates over Rs50 million to establish Center of Excellence at UET

06:49 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

TikTok removes over 12.68m videos from Pakistan 

10:43 AM | 14 Apr, 2023

Pakistani court announces first ever decision with ChatGPT help in 'sex case'

09:16 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

PITB, JS Bank sign MoU to integrate Zindigi App with e-Pay Punjab

09:03 AM | 8 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Over 42 lakh cases disposed of in Punjab via Case Management System

06:52 PM | 18 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 18 May 2023

09:03 AM | 18 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid a continued economic crisis.

During the trading, the local currency lost Rs0.52 against the greenback and was hovering at 285.92.

Rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the dollar in the inter-bank market. As Pakistanis are eyeing the revival of the IMF program, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan’s way forward is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme saying the government is constantly engaged with the multilateral fund.

This is an intra-day update...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 18, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: