Over 42 lakh cases disposed of in Punjab via Case Management System

LAHORE – Through the Case Management System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for District Judiciary Punjab, more than 42 lakh cases have been disposed of in 1,824 district courts of the province.
This was told in a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.
In this regard, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the information related to pending cases is available online to the public and lawyers through the system. This has helped in making the process of justice delivery transparent and faster, he added.
Furthermore, through the Case Management System website www.dsj.punjab.gov.pk, the date-wise cause list and case details in all district courts can also be viewed online
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid a continued economic crisis.
During the trading, the local currency lost Rs0.52 against the greenback and was hovering at 285.92.
Rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the dollar in the inter-bank market. As Pakistanis are eyeing the revival of the IMF program, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan’s way forward is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme saying the government is constantly engaged with the multilateral fund.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
