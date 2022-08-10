Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold video in swimming pool sets internet ablaze
01:28 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
Burcu Kiratli’s stellar performance seems to be quite memorable as her character Gokce Hatun is a fan's avourite from the hit chronological series Dirilis: Ertugrul.
Her latest Instagram post is proof of her inner diva. Burcu enthralled the fans with a stunning bold shoot as she dropped stunning clicks on her feed.
In the new viral video, she can be seen enjoying in a swimming pool.
