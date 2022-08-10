Sana Fakhar's new workout video goes viral
Lollywood diva Sana Fakhar is a powerhouse in the industry who has proven herself time after time with her acting skills and countless hit projects.
Fakhar mastered the art of spicing things up with her enthralling pictures and workout sessions on Instagram. From the regular updates of her life to posting stunning pictures, the Sangam actress keeps her fans up to date. Her recent workout session is making headlines.
Gearing up for the upcoming feature film, Qulfe, the actress is seen prepping with extreme cardio. Trained by Azam Bhatti, a renowned celebrity trainer and stunt performer, Fakhar is enthusiastic and quick on her feet.
blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7yctP9AE1Z/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
Fakhar is the recipient of 'Best Actress' award at Nigar Awards in 2002. Sana debuted in 1997 with Sangam, with her latest project 36 Garh directed by Nadeem Cheema, making headlines for her outstanding performance.
