Sana Fakhar's new workout video goes viral

Web Desk
03:00 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
Sana Fakhar's new workout video goes viral
Source: Sana Fakhar (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Sana Fakhar is a powerhouse in the industry who has proven herself time after time with her acting skills and countless hit projects.

Fakhar mastered the art of spicing things up with her enthralling pictures and workout sessions on Instagram. From the regular updates of her life to posting stunning pictures, the Sangam actress keeps her fans up to date. Her recent workout session is making headlines.

Gearing up for the upcoming feature film, Qulfe, the actress is seen prepping with extreme cardio. Trained by Azam Bhatti, a renowned celebrity trainer and stunt performer, Fakhar is enthusiastic and quick on her feet.     

blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7yctP9AE1Z/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">

Fakhar is the recipient of 'Best Actress' award at Nigar Awards in 2002. Sana debuted in 1997 with Sangam, with her latest project 36 Garh directed by Nadeem Cheema, making headlines for her outstanding performance.  

Sana Fakhar shares photos of jaw-dropping ... 09:58 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

Pakistani film actress and model Sana Fakhar share photos of her weight-loss journey, giving inspirational advice to ...

More From This Category
Pakistani celebrities pay tribute to Karbala's ...
03:35 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold video in ...
01:28 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari welcome their ...
09:24 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
Mahira Khan mocked as she posts throwback ...
10:41 AM | 10 Aug, 2022
Eshal Fayyaz gives befitting reply to trolls for ...
05:58 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
Adeel Chaudhry spills the beans on his wedding ...
05:06 PM | 9 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebrities pay tribute to Karbala's martyrs on Ashura
03:35 PM | 10 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr