Sana Fakhar shares photos of jaw-dropping weight-loss transformation

Pakistani film actress and model Sana Fakhar share photos of her weight-loss journey, giving inspirational advice to mothers fighting to fit.

Sana, 41, shared a multiple photos with her son on Instagram that reflect how successfully she lost her weight and brought herself in an attractive shape.

She wrote, “Motherhood is one of the best gifts in life. Being a mother & going through pregnancy has its challenges, one of them being ensuring one's own well-being”.

“We often forget that wellness is not a single benchmark of weight loss, in fact, it is a complete lifestyle inclusive of mind, body & soul”.

“Let us therefore embrace ourselves as we are & improve upon it. As part of our daily lives & being the centre of our homes, let us look forward to be a better version of our being, by improving our Mind, Body & Soul,” she concluded.