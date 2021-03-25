Sana Fakhar hits back at haters in latest video

The bold and beautiful Lollywood diva Sana Fakhar does not shy away from controversial affiliations. From the regular updates of her gym life to posting bold pictures and videos, the 41-year-old has mastered the art of how to spice up things on her Instagram feed.

Despite remaining the leading actress of movies for years, Fakhar is now appearing in drama serials and keep on interacting with followers - be it fans or haters.

Recently, she uploaded a video in which she had a piece of bad news for the keyboard warriors. Amid all the hate directed her way, Sana took screenshots of all the derogatory comments and sent those to the cybercrime wing.

"God bless u all ", she wrote.

Further, taking a sarcastic dig she asked all the haters to do whatever they can for their safety.

On the work front, the audiences are loving her performance in the drama serial “Qayamat”.