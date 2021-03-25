Sana Fakhar hits back at haters in latest video
Web Desk
02:17 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Sana Fakhar hits back at haters in latest video
Share

The bold and beautiful Lollywood diva Sana Fakhar does not shy away from controversial affiliations. From the regular updates of her gym life to posting bold pictures and videos, the 41-year-old has mastered the art of how to spice up things on her Instagram feed.

Despite remaining the leading actress of movies for years, Fakhar is now appearing in drama serials and keep on interacting with followers - be it fans or haters.

Recently, she uploaded a video in which she had a piece of bad news for the keyboard warriors. Amid all the hate directed her way, Sana took screenshots of all the derogatory comments and sent those to the cybercrime wing.

"God bless u all ", she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sana Fakhar (@sana_fakhar)

Further, taking a sarcastic dig she asked all the haters to do whatever they can for their safety.

On the work front, the audiences are loving her performance in the drama serial “Qayamat”.

Sana Fakhar’s new video in bold dress goes viral 12:50 PM | 21 Mar, 2021

Pakistani actress Sana Fakhar’s latest video drew severe criticism from the netizens.   Sana Fakhar is a ...

More From This Category
Turkish military band plays Dil Dil Pakistan, ...
01:51 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
WWF-Pakistan welcomes Ushna Shah as goodwill ...
11:00 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt receive first dose of ...
10:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Hania Aamir’s viral dance video leaves fans ...
08:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Emraan Hashmi reveals family background on 42nd ...
07:50 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Kangana Ranaut celebrates 34th birthday with six ...
07:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Fakhar hits back at haters in latest video
02:17 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr