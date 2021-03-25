Wahab Riaz just got a new look

Public personalities always have to look prim and proper. With advancements in hair transplants, people can now achieve some excellent results. A new head of hair or a rejuvenated hairline can be enjoyed for a long time, and Turkish and Pakistani clinics are excelling in this race.

This time around Pakistan's ace bowler Wahan Riaz got a hair transplant. But rather than opting for the medical procedure from Turkey, the 35-year-old actor has revamped his role - all thanks to Pakistani hair transplant surgeon Dr Nasir Rashid.

Done by famous celebrity surgeon DR Nasir Rashid, he posted a series of pictures on his Instagram handle.

"Ace Fast Bowler of Pakistan cricket team & captain of Peshawar Zalmi ‘WAHAB RIAZ’ got Hair Transplant done by famous celebrity Hair Transplant Surgeon DR Nasir Rashid, President HAIR CLUB. Wahab preferred Hair Club’s latest Powered FUE procedure after rejecting Turkish hair transplant clinics. Rightly so, his undetectable hairline and amazing results are worth it. @hairclub_pk"

On the work front, Wahab Riaz’s impeccable display of control over swing has won praises from the cricket buffs. Currently, he is the team captain of Peshawar Zalmi.