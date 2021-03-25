Wahab Riaz just got a new look
The star pacer opts for Pakistani hair transplant surgeon after rejecting Turkish clinics
Share
Public personalities always have to look prim and proper. With advancements in hair transplants, people can now achieve some excellent results. A new head of hair or a rejuvenated hairline can be enjoyed for a long time, and Turkish and Pakistani clinics are excelling in this race.
This time around Pakistan's ace bowler Wahan Riaz got a hair transplant. But rather than opting for the medical procedure from Turkey, the 35-year-old actor has revamped his role - all thanks to Pakistani hair transplant surgeon Dr Nasir Rashid.
Done by famous celebrity surgeon DR Nasir Rashid, he posted a series of pictures on his Instagram handle.
"Ace Fast Bowler of Pakistan cricket team & captain of Peshawar Zalmi ‘WAHAB RIAZ’ got Hair Transplant done by famous celebrity Hair Transplant Surgeon DR Nasir Rashid, President HAIR CLUB. Wahab preferred Hair Club’s latest Powered FUE procedure after rejecting Turkish hair transplant clinics. Rightly so, his undetectable hairline and amazing results are worth it. @hairclub_pk"
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Wahab Riaz’s impeccable display of control over swing has won praises from the cricket buffs. Currently, he is the team captain of Peshawar Zalmi.
Wahab Riaz, wife welcome baby girl 02:06 PM | 20 May, 2020
LAHORE - Several Pakistani cricket stars have been blessed with babies this year. After Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz ...
-
- 5 people shot dead as gunmen attack passenger van in Gilgit04:21 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Avalanche in AJK: Miraculous escape for man trapped in landslide04:04 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- IN PICS: A spectacular show of military might at Pakistan Day parade03:43 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Top court suspends ECP’s order of re-polling in NA-75 Daska03:21 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
-
- Wahab Riaz just got a new look03:01 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Turkish military band plays Dil Dil Pakistan, Ertuğrul’s theme at ...01:51 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021