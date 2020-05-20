Wahab Riaz, wife welcome baby girl
The couple have named her Hoorain Sikandar.
LAHORE - Several Pakistani cricket stars have been blessed with babies this year. After Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz has announced that he and his wife Zaynab have welcomed a baby girl, Hoorain Sikandar. This is the couple’s second child together.
My family n I just welcomed Hoorain Sikandar in to our world, my second daughter Alhumdulilah— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) May 19, 2020
She’s in my arms as I write this tweet n my wife is smiling at me n well right next to me
there is no joy comparable to blessing n mercy a beti
Wish dad was around to hold her #happy🙏🏼☝🏼
Following Wahab’s announcement, messages of congratulations poured in for the cricketer and his family from all around. Wahab's first daughter Eshal is five years old
Many congratulations to the star from team Daily Pakistan Global.
