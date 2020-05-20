Wahab Riaz, wife welcome baby girl

The couple have named her Hoorain Sikandar.
Asma Malik
02:06 PM | 20 May, 2020
Wahab Riaz, wife welcome baby girl
Share

LAHORE - Several Pakistani cricket stars have been blessed with babies this year. After Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz has announced that he and his wife Zaynab have welcomed a baby girl, Hoorain Sikandar. This is the couple’s second child together.

Following Wahab’s announcement, messages of congratulations poured in for the cricketer and his family from all around. Wahab's first daughter Eshal is five years old

Many congratulations to the star from team Daily Pakistan Global.

