Tecno holds the 1st round of its Ramadan Activity “100 Million Discount Offer”

LAHORE - Globally acclaimed smartphone brand, TECNO, set in motion the biggest discount activity of Rs100 million to enhance the EID celebrations of Pakistani fans on the 19th of May.

The Online Lucky Draw was Live Streamed on TECNO’s official Facebook page and received a great response through massive likes and comments from the participants. The event stirred up the morale of the fans with excitement and plentiful gift hampers. The buzz of the online activity lasted for long on the viewers.

Live-streaming was re-shared by the fans for numberless times giving everyone a chance to win something. The 1ST Round of the lucky draw was hosted by the renowned tech enthusiast, Bilal Munir, and the talented Kinza. This Ramadan activity included various discount offers, cashback offers, home appliances, latest TECNO handsets, and many more exciting gift hampers. The winners were traced by their IMEI numbers online.

It was the first Livestream event of its kind organized by a smartphone brand. The participants would be winning many expensive gifts such as 4 sets of microwave ovens, washing machines & motorbikes; 3 exclusive TECNO’s Pouvoir 4 handsets, HD LEDs’ 3, and 2 handsets of Camon 15 Pro. Such brand generosity was never witnessed before on the screens. The lucky winners of this activity would be announced on the 28th of May @TecnoMobilePakistan’s Official Facebook Page through their contestant pictures and IMEI numbers.

Amidst the hype and joy, the video of the Lucky Draw hit over 20k likes, 1,000 above exciting comments and more than 1k shares on behalf of the charming and most interesting audience. If you think that you missed all that fun, you are Wrong! There’s still hope for you to claim these exciting prizes by participating in the 2nd Round which would happen on the 23rd of May. So, what are you waiting for? Purchase any TECNO handset, fill the promotional flyer, and enter the biggest annual discount of the year powered by TECNO.