Tecno holds the 1st round of its Ramadan Activity “100 Million Discount Offer”
Web Desk
02:21 PM | 20 May, 2020
Tecno holds the 1st round of its Ramadan Activity “100 Million Discount Offer”
Tecno holds the 1st round of its Ramadan Activity “100 Million Discount Offer”
Share

LAHORE - Globally acclaimed smartphone brand, TECNO, set in motion the biggest discount activity of Rs100 million to enhance the EID celebrations of Pakistani fans on the 19th of May.

The Online Lucky Draw was Live Streamed on TECNO’s official Facebook page and received a great response through massive likes and comments from the participants. The event stirred up the morale of the fans with excitement and plentiful gift hampers. The buzz of the online activity lasted for long on the viewers.

Live-streaming was re-shared by the fans for numberless times giving everyone a chance to win something. The 1ST Round of the lucky draw was hosted by the renowned tech enthusiast, Bilal Munir, and the talented Kinza. This Ramadan activity included various discount offers, cashback offers, home appliances, latest TECNO handsets, and many more exciting gift hampers. The winners were traced by their IMEI numbers online.

It was the first Livestream event of its kind organized by a smartphone brand. The participants would be winning many expensive gifts such as 4 sets of microwave ovens, washing machines & motorbikes; 3 exclusive TECNO’s Pouvoir 4 handsets, HD LEDs’ 3, and 2 handsets of Camon 15 Pro. Such brand generosity was never witnessed before on the screens. The lucky winners of this activity would be announced on the 28th of May @TecnoMobilePakistan’s Official Facebook Page through their contestant pictures and IMEI numbers.

Amidst the hype and joy, the video of the Lucky Draw hit over 20k likes, 1,000 above exciting comments and more than 1k shares on behalf of the charming and most interesting audience. If you think that you missed all that fun, you are Wrong! There’s still hope for you to claim these exciting prizes by participating in the 2nd Round which would happen on the 23rd of May. So, what are you waiting for? Purchase any TECNO handset, fill the promotional flyer, and enter the biggest annual discount of the year powered by TECNO.

More From This Category
Huawei holds 17th annual Global Analyst Summit in ...
12:20 AM | 21 May, 2020
Pakistan launches Covid-19 Telehealth Portal, ...
07:28 PM | 20 May, 2020
Tecno holds the 1st round of its Ramadan Activity ...
02:21 PM | 20 May, 2020
Ufone wins two global gold awards
07:00 PM | 19 May, 2020
TECNO’s “Double Your Happiness” online ...
03:10 PM | 19 May, 2020
LHC issues ruling on petition against PUBG online ...
12:46 PM | 19 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gohar Rasheed, Osman Khalid Butt don’t feel threatened by the popularity of Turkish ...
06:53 PM | 20 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr