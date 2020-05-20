Gregory Tyree Boyce, 'Twilight' actor, found dead with girlfriend

LOS ANGELES - Gregory Tyree Boyce, who appeared in the Twilight franchise, has died, aged 30, according to the Independent. The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were both found dead at their Las Vegas condo. But the cause of death for either individual is yet to be confirmed.

Boyce played the role of Tyler Crowley in 2008 Twilight, a student at Forks High School who nearly hits Bella (Kristen Stewart) with his car. The unforgettable scene sees Edward (Robert Pattinson) step in and stop the car with his hand, making Bella suspicious of his superhuman or non-human strength. Boyce also played the role of Cowboy in a film called Apocalypse in 2018. But according to Boyce’s mother’s Facebook post, he was hoping to start a food business instead of simply relying on acting.

Lisa Wayne wrote, “He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavours to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc.”

Tells us a lot about who the late actor idealised. She further added that “He had flavours like Tequila Lime Agave…those were my favourite. A Hennessy Maple flavour, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favourite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion.”

Boyce had turned 30 in December and in an Instagram post, he wrote: “At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else, I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive.”

According to his girlfriend’s GoFundMe Page, Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, and Adepoju by her baby son, Egypt.

Have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.