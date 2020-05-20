Hareem Shah wishes to play Halime Sultan from Diriliş: Ertuğrul

LAHORE - The controversial Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah has revealed her inner desire to play a role like Halime Sultan, from historical Turkish drama serial Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi being aired on state-run television (PTV) dubbed in Urdu.

During an interview with a web show, Hareem Shah said, “If I am offered to play the role like Halime Sultan, I will definitely accept it.” She went on to say, “The role of Halime Sultan is very difficult, but I will do so as it will increase the knowledge of our history.”

Hareem continued, “when you receive a good offer, everyone tries to do justice with his role and I will also try so.”She also praised Turkish star Esra Bilgic, who essays the lead role of Halime Sultan, saying that the actress portrayed her character beautifully.

