Vasay Chaudhry tests positive for coronavirus

Actor and TV host Vasay Chaudhry has contracted the novel coronavirus. He’s currently self-isolating himself.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor took to Instagram to inform his fans. “I have tested positive for coronavirus and self-quarantining. I have no symptoms,” he wrote.

He went on to reveal that his family has thankfully tested negative for the virus. “I have already notified people I have come in contact with recently to get themselves tested and self-isolate, if need be,” he added.

Earlier, it was also reported that veteran actors Rubina Ashraf and Sakina Samo, had also tested positive for Covid-19 as well.

Wishing all these celebs a swift recovery!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!