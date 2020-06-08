Vasay Chaudhry tests positive for coronavirus
Actor and TV host Vasay Chaudhry has contracted the novel coronavirus. He’s currently self-isolating himself.
The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor took to Instagram to inform his fans. “I have tested positive for coronavirus and self-quarantining. I have no symptoms,” he wrote.
He went on to reveal that his family has thankfully tested negative for the virus. “I have already notified people I have come in contact with recently to get themselves tested and self-isolate, if need be,” he added.
Earlier, it was also reported that veteran actors Rubina Ashraf and Sakina Samo, had also tested positive for Covid-19 as well.
Wishing all these celebs a swift recovery!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
