Memes roll in amidst Facebook, Instagram global disruption

Amidst the sudden disruption of Meta platforms, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads, netizens have taken to platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share hilarious memes regarding the situation.
The platforms are inaccessible for social media users, with both Instagram and Facebook pulling up “failure to load” error pages upon opening.
The Meta owned platforms were reportedly down on Tuesday, DownDetector reports. DownDetector reported over 352,000 outages which affected millions of people around the globe.
Social media applications are currently experiencing a technical issue due to which users across the world have been unable to access these apps.
Users say that Facebook accounts are automatically logged out and even after re-entering the password, the IDs are locked and the password stays invalid.
Taking to X, users joked about sudden disruption and shared rib-tickling memes. From using Simpsons' meme templates to an image of META CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, fixing some wires, the internet is full of humorous posts.
“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X.
“Meta’s status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues. There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users,” Business Recorder reported.
