JACMEL - In a brazen display of violence and lawlessness, heavily armed gangs launched a coordinated attack on Haiti's primary international airport.

The attack was aimed at Toussaint Louverture International Airport and the assailants, exchanging gunfire with both police and soldiers, attempted to seize control of the airport, escalating the ongoing wave of violence that has besieged the nation.

The attack unfolded on Monday when the airport did not have planes and passengers, allowing the gangs to target the facility without hindrance. The assault marked the culmination of a series of violent incidents targeting critical government installations, including a mass escape from the country's largest prisons.

Amid the chaos, an armored truck was sighted on the airport tarmac, engaging in a firefight with the gangs to thwart their advance. Scores of employees and bystanders fled amidst the hail of bullets, highlighting the gravity of the situation. This onslaught stands as the most significant attack on the airport in Haiti's history.

The violence erupted shortly after authorities imposed a nighttime curfew in response to recent unrest, which saw armed gangs overrunning prisons and releasing thousands of inmates. A state of emergency, spanning 72 hours, was declared as authorities sprung into action to locate and apprehend the escaped prisoners, many of whom faced serious criminal charges.

Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital, has become a stronghold for these criminal factions, with gangs reportedly controlling up to 80% of the city. These groups, emboldened by their increasing coordination, have set their sights on previously unthinkable targets, including the Central Bank.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry's recent trip to Kenya sought support for a United Nations-backed security force to tackle the escalating crisis. However, the country's National Police force, overwhelmed and outgunned, struggles to maintain order amidst the mounting violence.

The recent surge in bloodshed, including the loss of at least nine lives over a weekend marked by coordinated attacks on state institutions, underscores the gravity of Haiti's plight. The audacious assault on the National Penitentiary, which saw the escape of nearly all inmates, has shocked a nation already reeling from persistent insecurity.

With Haiti's stability hanging in the balance and citizens living under the constant threat of violence, the government faces an uphill battle in quelling the surging tide of lawlessness gripping the nation.

As far as the culprits are concerned, Jimmy Cherizier, a former elite police officer nicknamed Barbecue, who currently leads a federation of gangs, has taken responsibility for the assaults.