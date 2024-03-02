Search

Immigration

This Pakistani airline is offering Lahore to Sharjah flight in just Rs 48,000

Web Desk
09:41 PM | 2 Mar, 2024
This Pakistani airline is offering Lahore to Sharjah flight in just Rs 48,000

LAHORE - A private Pakistani airline is now offering direct flights from Lahore to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) at an exciting price.

Fly Jinnah, which recently announced starting flights to the Emirates, has announced flights at a ticket price of Rs 48,000 (One-way). The daily flights are commencing from March 27th as per an official statement.

It bears mentioning that Fly Jinnah currently connects five major cities in Pakistan, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, besides the newly launched destination Sharjah in the UAE.

Fly Jinnah was allowed to start international operations by the caretaker regime in October last year at the request of the aviation division which regulates and oversees the aviation industry in Pakistan.

Fly Jinnah has also made a mark in the aviation industry due to its punctuality. In a report published by the Civil Aviation Authority last year, the carrier grabbed the top slot in terms of being the most punctual airline with 87.93% flight punctuality rate.

The carrier is widely hailed by travelers owing to its comfort as well as the provision of a sky menu which allows more flexibility in terms of what to choose from from a range of multiple cuisines.

The airline is operated jointly by Lakson Group of Pakistan and Air Arabia Group of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:07 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Australian student visa approval rates go down as fresh policies take ...

09:49 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Canada signs Youth Mobility Agreement for enhanced employment ...

09:41 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

This Pakistani airline is offering Lahore to Sharjah flight in just ...

09:22 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

PIA to contact Canadian authorities over disappearance of crew ...

03:28 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

US judge blocks controversial Texas law in major pro-immigration move

03:10 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Canada relaxes visa restrictions for some Iranians: Details inside

Immigration

11:01 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Japan relaxes visa rules in favour of international students

11:27 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Customs seize high-end mobile phones worth 85 million at Lahore ...

04:24 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

White House issues statement on H-1B visa processing, Green Card ...

02:29 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Hajj 2024: Visa issuance begins as Saudi Arabia finalizes ...

11:01 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Canada imposes visa restrictions against Mexico

02:57 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Saudi Arabia eases admission of international students under new ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:16 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

UMT honours Future Fest founder Arzish Azam with Innovation Award

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – March 2, 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 282.3
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 27.13 27.43
Swedish Korona SEK 314.07 316.57
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: