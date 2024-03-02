This Pakistani airline is offering Lahore to Sharjah flight in just Rs 48,000

LAHORE - A private Pakistani airline is now offering direct flights from Lahore to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) at an exciting price.

Fly Jinnah, which recently announced starting flights to the Emirates, has announced flights at a ticket price of Rs 48,000 (One-way). The daily flights are commencing from March 27th as per an official statement.

It bears mentioning that Fly Jinnah currently connects five major cities in Pakistan, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, besides the newly launched destination Sharjah in the UAE.

Fly Jinnah was allowed to start international operations by the caretaker regime in October last year at the request of the aviation division which regulates and oversees the aviation industry in Pakistan.

Fly Jinnah has also made a mark in the aviation industry due to its punctuality. In a report published by the Civil Aviation Authority last year, the carrier grabbed the top slot in terms of being the most punctual airline with 87.93% flight punctuality rate.

The carrier is widely hailed by travelers owing to its comfort as well as the provision of a sky menu which allows more flexibility in terms of what to choose from from a range of multiple cuisines.

The airline is operated jointly by Lakson Group of Pakistan and Air Arabia Group of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).