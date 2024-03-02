Canada signs Youth Mobility Agreement for enhanced employment oppurtunities

TORONTO - The government of Canada has announced the initiation of the Youth Mobility Agreement which would enable the youth to have new exposure and experience.
The agreement was signed with Finland in May last year but it has come into effect now. According to an official press release, the agreement will allow Canadians and Finns aged 18 to 35 to work and travel in each other’s country through the International Experience Canada (IEC) Program or the Finnish equivalent.
'As Canada and Finland celebrate 77 years of formal diplomatic relations this year, this agreement will provide a new basis to further strengthen bilateral relations between our two countries. IEC program participants will have the chance to get immersed in new cultures and experiences while developing life skills, improving future job prospects and deepening social ties,' the official statement said.
'This is also a unique cultural exchange opportunity for Indigenous youth in Canada, who may be interested in the heritage and traditional knowledge of the Sámi people. By investing in the potential of their youth, both Canada and Finland are paving the way for a stronger, more interconnected global community,' the statement continued.
It is to be highlighted that applicants interested in participating in the Canada–Finland youth mobility agreement can do so under three categories:
Commenting on the agreement, Canadian Immigration Minister, Marc Miller said IEC will allow Canadian and Finnish youth to learn from new cultures and experiences while developing skills, enhancing career prospects and strengthening friendships they will benefit from for the rest of their lives.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|27.13
|27.43
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|314.07
|316.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
