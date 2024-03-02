Canada signs Youth Mobility Agreement for enhanced employment oppurtunities

TORONTO - The government of Canada has announced the initiation of the Youth Mobility Agreement which would enable the youth to have new exposure and experience.

The agreement was signed with Finland in May last year but it has come into effect now. According to an official press release, the agreement will allow Canadians and Finns aged 18 to 35 to work and travel in each other’s country through the International Experience Canada (IEC) Program or the Finnish equivalent.

'As Canada and Finland celebrate 77 years of formal diplomatic relations this year, this agreement will provide a new basis to further strengthen bilateral relations between our two countries. IEC program participants will have the chance to get immersed in new cultures and experiences while developing life skills, improving future job prospects and deepening social ties,' the official statement said.

'This is also a unique cultural exchange opportunity for Indigenous youth in Canada, who may be interested in the heritage and traditional knowledge of the Sámi people. By investing in the potential of their youth, both Canada and Finland are paving the way for a stronger, more interconnected global community,' the statement continued.

It is to be highlighted that applicants interested in participating in the Canada–Finland youth mobility agreement can do so under three categories:

Working Holiday participants receive an open work permit that allows them to work anywhere in the host country to support their travels.

International Co-op (Internship) participants receive an employer-specific work permit that allows students to gain targeted experience in their field of study.

Young Professionals participants receive an employer-specific work permit to gain targeted, professional work experience that is within their field of study or career path.

Commenting on the agreement, Canadian Immigration Minister, Marc Miller said IEC will allow Canadian and Finnish youth to learn from new cultures and experiences while developing skills, enhancing career prospects and strengthening friendships they will benefit from for the rest of their lives.