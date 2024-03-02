Search

Immigration

Canada signs Youth Mobility Agreement for enhanced employment oppurtunities

Web Desk
09:49 PM | 2 Mar, 2024
Canada signs Youth Mobility Agreement for enhanced employment oppurtunities

TORONTO - The government of Canada has announced the initiation of the Youth Mobility Agreement which would enable the youth to have new exposure and experience.

The agreement was signed with Finland in May last year but it has come into effect now. According to an official press release, the agreement will allow Canadians and Finns aged 18 to 35 to work and travel in each other’s country through the International Experience Canada (IEC) Program or the Finnish equivalent.

'As Canada and Finland celebrate 77 years of formal diplomatic relations this year, this agreement will provide a new basis to further strengthen bilateral relations between our two countries. IEC program participants will have the chance to get immersed in new cultures and experiences while developing life skills, improving future job prospects and deepening social ties,' the official statement said.

'This is also a unique cultural exchange opportunity for Indigenous youth in Canada, who may be interested in the heritage and traditional knowledge of the Sámi people. By investing in the potential of their youth, both Canada and Finland are paving the way for a stronger, more interconnected global community,' the statement continued.

It is to be highlighted that applicants interested in participating in the Canada–Finland youth mobility agreement can do so under three categories:

  • Working Holiday participants receive an open work permit that allows them to work anywhere in the host country to support their travels.
  • International Co-op (Internship) participants receive an employer-specific work permit that allows students to gain targeted experience in their field of study.
  • Young Professionals participants receive an employer-specific work permit to gain targeted, professional work experience that is within their field of study or career path.

Commenting on the agreement, Canadian Immigration Minister, Marc Miller said IEC will allow Canadian and Finnish youth to learn from new cultures and experiences while developing skills, enhancing career prospects and strengthening friendships they will benefit from for the rest of their lives.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:07 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Australian student visa approval rates go down as fresh policies take ...

09:49 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Canada signs Youth Mobility Agreement for enhanced employment ...

09:41 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

This Pakistani airline is offering Lahore to Sharjah flight in just ...

09:22 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

PIA to contact Canadian authorities over disappearance of crew ...

03:28 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

US judge blocks controversial Texas law in major pro-immigration move

03:10 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Canada relaxes visa restrictions for some Iranians: Details inside

Immigration

11:01 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Japan relaxes visa rules in favour of international students

11:27 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Customs seize high-end mobile phones worth 85 million at Lahore ...

04:24 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

White House issues statement on H-1B visa processing, Green Card ...

02:29 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Hajj 2024: Visa issuance begins as Saudi Arabia finalizes ...

11:01 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Canada imposes visa restrictions against Mexico

02:57 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Saudi Arabia eases admission of international students under new ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:16 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

UMT honours Future Fest founder Arzish Azam with Innovation Award

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – March 2, 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 282.3
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 27.13 27.43
Swedish Korona SEK 314.07 316.57
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: