Thailand set to allow extended visa-free stay for Europeans: Details inside

BANGKOK - Top Asian travel destination, Thailand is easing visa rules further to triple the duration of stay allowed to citizens from different regions.

Prommin Lertsuridej, a top aide to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, confirmed that the government was considering a proposal to allow tourists from some European countries to stay for 90 days without a visa.

The announcement comes a week after the Ministry of Tourism and Sports stated it would urge the cabinet to enhance the visa exemption period for some citizens so that they can stay longer.

Media reports say that in the first phase, the extended period of stay would be allowed to citizens from countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, etc.

Europeans are welcomed by Thai authorities as they are the second largest group to visit the country after Asians due to multiple factors including the trip being a bit economical.

The country has recently waived visa requirements for travelers from China, Kazakhstan, India, and Taiwan and is making efforts to woo tourists through different measures.

A recent shooting incident that left two foreigners dead in the country is keeping Chinese tourists away. Moreover, a Chinese film named 'No More Bets' depicting real-life scams in Thailand is also discouraging the Chinese from visiting the country.

The movie portrays the story of human trafficking set in Thailand but it is not rooted in reality in toto though it is stoking irrational fears of the risks of getting caught up in trafficking.

‘No More Bets’ is about trafficking workers for online scam factories and has been trending in China but at the same time, it is portraying Thailand as dangerous and risky for tourists.

The film has prompted viral rumors on social media that tourists could be abducted in Thailand though the film is fictionalised as evidenced by the storyline.

Interestingly, ‘No Bets’ was released in August but it has garnered the attention of everyone and is the third highest-grossing movie of the year in China.

The effect of the movie on the tourism sector was also confirmed by Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents who said traveler numbers have declined by reaction to the movie.

“Incidents may not actually occur in Thailand, but Thailand becomes a target,” he said.