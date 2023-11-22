Search

Immigration

Thailand set to allow extended visa-free stay for Europeans: Details inside

Web Desk
03:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2023
Thailand set to allow extended visa-free stay for Europeans: Details inside

BANGKOK - Top Asian travel destination, Thailand is easing visa rules further to triple the duration of stay allowed to citizens from different regions.

Prommin Lertsuridej, a top aide to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, confirmed that the government was considering a proposal to allow tourists from some European countries to stay for 90 days without a visa. 

The announcement comes a week after the Ministry of Tourism and Sports stated it would urge the cabinet to enhance the visa exemption period for some citizens so that they can stay longer.

Media reports say that in the first phase, the extended period of stay would be allowed to citizens from countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, etc.

Europeans are welcomed by Thai authorities as they are the second largest group to visit the country after Asians due to multiple factors including the trip being a bit economical. 

The country has recently waived visa requirements for travelers from China, Kazakhstan, India, and Taiwan and is making efforts to woo tourists through different measures.

A recent shooting incident that left two foreigners dead in the country is keeping Chinese tourists away. Moreover, a Chinese film named 'No More Bets' depicting real-life scams in Thailand is also discouraging the Chinese from visiting the country.

The movie portrays the story of human trafficking set in Thailand but it is not rooted in reality in toto though it is stoking irrational fears of the risks of getting caught up in trafficking.

‘No More Bets’ is about trafficking workers for online scam factories and has been trending in China but at the same time, it is portraying Thailand as dangerous and risky for tourists.

The film has prompted viral rumors on social media that tourists could be abducted in Thailand though the film is fictionalised as evidenced by the storyline.

Interestingly, ‘No Bets’ was released in August but it has garnered the attention of everyone and is the third highest-grossing movie of the year in China.

The effect of the movie on the tourism sector was also confirmed by Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents who said traveler numbers have declined by reaction to the movie.

“Incidents may not actually occur in Thailand, but Thailand becomes a target,” he said.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

08:25 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

Umrah Visa ban on Pakistanis: FM Jillani addresses controversy

04:47 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

This Pakistani airline is now offering daily flights to Quetta: ...

08:24 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Vietnam likely to ease visa restrictions for these Asian nations: ...

03:41 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Another American country introduces Digital Nomad Visa: Details ...

11:17 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Thailand likely to ease visa restrictions further to boost tourism

10:29 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Iran advises travel agents against promoting pop singers: Details ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Gold prices see another surge in Pakistan

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd November 2023  

Forex

Pakistani rupee registers gains against US dollar, Euro, Dirham and Riyal; Check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.1  288.15 
Euro EUR 311.4 314.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.5 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 184 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.58 774.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 42.01 42.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.98 37.33
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.36 944.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.34 61.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.74 175.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 748.71 756.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.85 79.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.25 27.55
Swiss Franc CHF 325.98 328.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price regains positive traction in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here

KARACHI – Gold attracts fresh buyers and the precious metal continues moving up in domestic market on Wednesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 22 November 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola gold price stands around Rs215,600 and the price of 10-gram hovers around Rs184,842.

Price of 21 karat rate per tola stands at Rs188,300 and price of 18k gold for 1 tola is Rs161,400.

In the global market, the yellow metal saw positive trajectory, and price of gold per ounce price increased by $15.40 to reach $1,996.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: