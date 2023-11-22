Gold prices see another surge in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold saw an increase in its value in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday in line with upward trend in international market.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association shows per tola gold price surged by Rs900 to reach Rs216,500.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price increased by Rs766 to reach Rs185,614.

Meanwhile, the price of the precious metal in the international market went up by $11 to settle at $2,022 per ounce.

A day earlier, the per tola gold price increased by Rs500 to reach Rs215,600. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs428 to settle at Rs184,842.