PSX gains over 400 points in intraday trade

11:19 AM | 21 Nov, 2023
Source: File photo

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark index displayed gains, remaining above the 57,000-point threshold on Tuesday.

As reported by the PSX website, the KSE-100 index was trading at 57,539.71 points by 11:20 am, marking an increase of 461.75 points or 0.81 percent from its previous close at 57,077.96 points.

The previous week witnessed the benchmark index for representative shares hitting an all-time high, surpassing the 57,000-point mark following the staff-level agreement reached between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The agreement’s signing paved the way for the release of the second loan tranche, totaling $700 million, subject to the IMF Executive Board’s approval, tentatively scheduled for December 7.

Ali Malik, Chief Executive at First National Equity, attributed the day’s rally to an optimistic economic forecast in the near term. He highlighted the high expectations regarding the IMF board’s green light for the second loan tranche.

Malik emphasized the decrease in Pakistan’s trade deficit, indicating a rise in exports. He pointed out that shares were trading at a notably low price-to-earnings ratio, further indicating that the market, particularly prominent industries, presented a lucrative opportunity due to a substantial increase in asset replacement value.

Raza Jafri, Head of Equity at Intermarket Securities, said that despite the recent market rally, valuations remained favourable. He expressed a positive outlook for Pakistan equities, considering a reasonably positive top-down perspective.

Pakistani rupee losses against US dollar, Dirham and Riyal - Check forex rates here

Forex

Pakistani rupee losses against US dollar, Dirham and Riyal - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar and other currencies as the government reaches staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund board for the disbursement of second tranche of bailout funds. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 286.1 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro saw a huge raise and the price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound alos moves up and hovers around 358 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 75.9.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.1 289.15
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.9 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.37 771.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 42.01 42.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.82 37.17
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 930.96 939.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.34 61.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.93 173.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 745.47 753.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.85 79.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.25 27.55
Swiss Franc CHF 324.03 326.53
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan remain under pressure – Check today gold rates here

Gold remains one of top performing commodities in Pakistan but remains under pressure in recent days.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 21 November 2023

After touching around two two-month high, the price of gold in Pakistan on Tuesday reached Rs215,000 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,083 per tola for 22-karat gold.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is Rs184,328, 10 grams of 22-karat gold priced Rs168,967.

In global market, gold prices saw massive improvement, with the ongoing rate standing at $1,993 per ounce, after gaining $18.50.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550

Powered By: