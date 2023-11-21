Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US dollar, Dirham and Riyal - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar and other currencies as the government reaches staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund board for the disbursement of second tranche of bailout funds.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 286.1 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro saw a huge raise and the price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound alos moves up and hovers around 358 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 75.9.

