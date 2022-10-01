Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on October 01, 2022
08:44 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 01, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|224.9
|227.65
|Euro
|EUR
|218
|220.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|245.5
|248
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|61
|61.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|60
|60.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|150.71
|151.96
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.53
|620.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|169
|170.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.17
|32.42
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|30.14
|30.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.5
|29.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.84
|2.92
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.2
|1.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|746
|751
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.2
|50.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|131.4
|132.6
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|21.57
|21.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|601.35
|605.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.61
|64.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|161.12
|162.42
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.61
|20.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|236.36
|238.11
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.2
|6.3
- Twitter withholds Govt of Pakistan’s official account in India11:22 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Japan’s wrestling legend turned politician Antonio Inoki passes ...10:48 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Celebs lambast PIA over cabin crew's attire10:15 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Govt seeks action against Imran Khan, other PTI leaders as cypher ...09:44 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan Army soldier martyred in another terror attack from inside ...09:15 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
Fawad Khan plans to quit drama industry
10:48 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- 'First-ever Indian singer to have his own private island with a lake, ...10:14 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Saim Sadiq's Joyland nominated for Oscars by Pakistani Academy ...08:09 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi exchange banter on live show11:59 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022