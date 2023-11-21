Three terrorists killed, soldier martyred in IBO operations

Security forces killed three terrorists during operations at different places, while a soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred in a landmine explosion, said ISPR.

In the first incident, two terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in area of Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.

Another terrorist was gunned down in separate IBO conducted in area of Kot Azam, South Waziristan.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from all three killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as the innocent civilians.

In another incident that occurred in general area Gharyoum, North Waziristan District, an Improvised Explosive Device exploded and resultantly, Sepoy Shahzeb (26), resident of district Rawalpindi embraced martyrdom.

“Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” said ISPR.