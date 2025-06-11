Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 11 June 2025 Wednesday

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows mixed performance in interbank and open currency market, with slight fluctuations observed across range of foreign currencies.

According to the latest exchange rates, US Dollar rate hovers at 282.5 for buying and 284.3, showing slight stability in greenback’s position amid global uncertainty. UK Pound Sterling surged, with buying at Rs. 381.65 and selling at Rs. 385.60, continuing its upward trend.

Euro (EUR) also maintained strength, trading at Rs. 320.65 (buying) and Rs. 324.00 (selling). Saudi Riyal (SAR) was bought at Rs. 74.60 and sold at Rs. 75.15. UAE Dirham (AED) traded at Rs. 76.70 (buying) and Rs. 77.25 (selling).