Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 11 June 2025 Wednesday

By News Desk
9:02 am | Jun 11, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows mixed performance in interbank and open currency market, with slight fluctuations observed across range of foreign currencies.

According to the latest exchange rates, US Dollar rate hovers at 282.5 for buying and 284.3, showing slight stability in greenback’s position amid global uncertainty. UK Pound Sterling surged, with buying at Rs. 381.65 and selling at Rs. 385.60, continuing its upward trend.

Euro (EUR) also maintained strength, trading at Rs. 320.65 (buying) and Rs. 324.00 (selling). Saudi Riyal (SAR) was bought at Rs. 74.60 and sold at Rs. 75.15. UAE Dirham (AED) traded at Rs. 76.70 (buying) and Rs. 77.25 (selling).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.50 284.30
Euro EUR 320.65 324.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381.65 385.60
UAE Dirham AED 76.70 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.60 75.15
Australian Dollar AUD 183.15 185.40
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.85 752.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.60 209.60
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 42.27 42.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.40 35.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.21 3.30
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.90 913.40
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.44 66.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.09 168.09
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.10 27.40
Omani Riyal OMR 728.95 737.45
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.54 77.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 218.65 220.65
Swedish Krona SEK 29.00 29.30
Swiss Franc CHF 339.61 342.36
Thai Baht THB 8.40 8.55
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now