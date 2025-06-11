Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 11 June 2025 Wednesday

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows mixed performance in interbank and open currency market, with slight fluctuations observed across range of foreign currencies.
According to the latest exchange rates, US Dollar rate hovers at 282.5 for buying and 284.3, showing slight stability in greenback’s position amid global uncertainty. UK Pound Sterling surged, with buying at Rs. 381.65 and selling at Rs. 385.60, continuing its upward trend.
Euro (EUR) also maintained strength, trading at Rs. 320.65 (buying) and Rs. 324.00 (selling). Saudi Riyal (SAR) was bought at Rs. 74.60 and sold at Rs. 75.15. UAE Dirham (AED) traded at Rs. 76.70 (buying) and Rs. 77.25 (selling).
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.50
|284.30
|Euro
|EUR
|320.65
|324.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381.65
|385.60
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|76.70
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.60
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.15
|185.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.85
|752.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.60
|209.60
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.27
|42.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.40
|35.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.21
|3.30
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|2.03
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.90
|913.40
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.44
|66.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.09
|168.09
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|27.10
|27.40
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.95
|737.45
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.54
|77.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218.65
|220.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|29.00
|29.30
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|339.61
|342.36
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.40
|8.55