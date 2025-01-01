Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 January 2025

Pakistani Rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham witnessed slight changes on Janiary 1, 2025 in the open market.
On first day of the year, 1 USD is 278 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 288.2 PKR, 1 British Pound is 347.35 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.8 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.45 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today
USD to PKR Rate Today In the open market US dollar was quoted at 278 for buying and 279.70 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 278.27.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|AUD Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174.75
|177
|BHD Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.16
|744.16
|CAD Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.6
|197
|CNY China Yuan
|CNY
|37.99
|38.39
|DKK Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.45
|35.85
|EUR Euro
|EUR
|288.2
|290.95
|HKD Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.44
|35.79
|INR Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.19
|3.28
|JPY Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.92
|KWD Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|897.17
|906.67
|MYR Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.63
|62.23
|NZD New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|154.77
|156.77
|NOK Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|24.22
|24.52
|OMR Omani Riyal
|OMR
|720.46
|728.96
|QAR Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.7
|76.4
|SAR Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.35
|SGD Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.82
|204.82
|SEK Swedish Krona
|SEK
|24.99
|25.29
|CHF Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.12
|310.92
|THB Thai Baht
|THB
|8
|8.15
|AED U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.1
|GBP UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347.35
|350.85
|USD US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|279.6