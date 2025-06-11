Los Angeles Mayor declares Curfew amid violent protests over immigration raids

SANTA MONICA – Los Angeles witnessed massive protests which now spread across New York and parts of United States, prompting authorities to imposes Curfew in some areas.

L.A Mayor Karen Bass announced curfew for small area of downtown Los Angeles amid escalating violence and looting during protests sparked by recent immigration raids. The curfew will take effect tonight from 8pm-6am and will cover one square mile.

Mayor stressed that the curfew is a temporary measure, expected to remain in place for several days while city officials assess the situation and determine next steps. Exceptions to the curfew include local residents, people experiencing homelessness, emergency workers, and accredited journalists.

In a separate development, California Governor Gavin Newsom publicly condemned President Donald Trump for intensifying tensions during his televised address. Newsom accused the president of worsening an already volatile situation, putting residents, law enforcement, and the National Guard at risk.

Despite curfew, several protesters remained in the downtown area, either unaware of the order or deliberately defying it. Police officers, including mounted units and over 100 officers on foot equipped with zip ties, were present to enforce the curfew.

Authorities declared the protests unlawful and warned that those who did not disperse would be arrested. A police helicopter also monitored the crowd with a spotlight. These protests have also spread to other cities, including New York, where multiple arrests have been reported.

Mayor Bass also reached out to President Trump, urging him to halt Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, which sparked the protests. She further expressed concern over impact of these raids on immigrant families, many of whom are afraid to go to work or school. Bass highlighted how this fear affects local businesses and the economy, noting empty grocery shelves due to workers staying away.

President Trump characterized protests as an “assault on peace and public order” and has vowed to send additional troops to Los Angeles.