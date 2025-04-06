Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

‘Hands Off’ Protests: US, Europe see wave of agitation against Donald Trump’s policies

Hands Off Protests Us Europe See Wave Of Agitation Against Donald Trumps Policies

LONDON – Thousands of protesters hit roads in United States, and parts of world against President Donald Trump’s controversial move. These Hands Off protests aimed at challenging Trump’s policies, like US Tariffs and immigration rules.

Reports in international media said these protests spanned more than 1000 locations in America, with major turnouts in cities like Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington DC. European citizen also hold protests in Berlin, Paris, Frankfurt, London and Lisbon in show of defiance.

The protests came in wake of Trump’s controversial announcement regarding new import tariffs that will affect most countries, sparking not only domestic unrest but also international demonstrations in London, Paris, and Berlin.

As these rallies were driven by a broad spectrum of objections from economic concerns to social justice issues, a key issue for many was the president’s immigration policies, including recent raids targeting international students.

Demonstrators chanted “hands off Canada” and “hands off Greenland,” referencing Trump’s proposals to annex these territories, as well as his fraught relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The protests follow politically charged week for Trump, who faced setbacks in recent elections. Recent polls show slight dip in Trump’s ratings, with some indicating his lowest level since taking office for his second term.

White House however defended Trump’s policies, particularly his commitment to preserving Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and accused Democrats of endangering these programs by providing benefits to undocumented immigrants.

Trump slaps Pakistan with 29% Tariff on all imports: What does it mean for Economy?

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 April 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.1
Euro EUR 310.75 313.5
British Pound GBP 366.5 370
UAE Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Australian Dollar AUD 175.5 177.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.8 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.35 201.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.6 909.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.75 160.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 724.05 732.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.75 212.75
Swedish Krona SEK 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search