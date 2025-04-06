‘Hands Off’ Protests: US, Europe see wave of agitation against Donald Trump’s policies

LONDON – Thousands of protesters hit roads in United States, and parts of world against President Donald Trump’s controversial move. These Hands Off protests aimed at challenging Trump’s policies, like US Tariffs and immigration rules.

Reports in international media said these protests spanned more than 1000 locations in America, with major turnouts in cities like Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington DC. European citizen also hold protests in Berlin, Paris, Frankfurt, London and Lisbon in show of defiance.

The protests came in wake of Trump’s controversial announcement regarding new import tariffs that will affect most countries, sparking not only domestic unrest but also international demonstrations in London, Paris, and Berlin.

As these rallies were driven by a broad spectrum of objections from economic concerns to social justice issues, a key issue for many was the president’s immigration policies, including recent raids targeting international students.

Demonstrators chanted “hands off Canada” and “hands off Greenland,” referencing Trump’s proposals to annex these territories, as well as his fraught relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The protests follow politically charged week for Trump, who faced setbacks in recent elections. Recent polls show slight dip in Trump’s ratings, with some indicating his lowest level since taking office for his second term.

White House however defended Trump’s policies, particularly his commitment to preserving Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and accused Democrats of endangering these programs by providing benefits to undocumented immigrants.