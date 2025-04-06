Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

When is Honda launching Its first Electric Bike in Pakistan? Check expected Price, Specs

ISLAMABAD – Exciting news for auto enthusiasts as Atlas Honda’s first Electric Bike is coming to Pakistan this year amid growing trend of eco-friendly modes of transportation.

Atlas Honda is set to launch its first electric bike by June 2025. The company first hinted EV bike in late 2023 when it unveiled BENLY e-scooter, marking its foray into electric vehicle (EV) market.

Several dealerships confirmed the update, though it remains unclear whether BENLY e-scooter will be the model launched or if a different electric bike will be introduced. Atlas Honda’s commitment to maintaining its dominant position in the Pakistani motorcycle market.

Atlas Honda remains bike maker in Pakistan, and its strong reputation, combined with its increasing international exports, only adds to the excitement surrounding the upcoming EV bike launch.

Industry experts believe that Atlas Honda’s entry into the electric two-wheeler market could serve as a turning point for the industry in Pakistan, which is still grappling with challenges such as high pricing, limited charging infrastructure, and consumer reluctance.

Honda EV Bike Prices

The price tag of upcoming bike is said to be Rs9 lac, the exact cost for the local market may vary, with final details yet to be officially disclosed. BENLY will be available in multiple variants, catering to different preferences and needs: Benly e: I, Benly e: I Pro, Benly e: II, Benly e: II Pro.

BENLY Electric Specs

  • Dimensions: 1820mm x 710mm x 1025mm

  • Ground Clearance: 115mm

  • Dry Weight: 125kg

  • Tires (Front & Rear): 110-9 PR

  • Battery Type: Lithium-ion (maintenance-free)

  • Seat Height: 70mm

  • Top Speed: 45 mph

  • Range/Mileage: 100 km per charge

  • Wheel Size: 10 inches

  • Horsepower: 3.7W/3000 RPM

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

