Hania Amir steals the show with stunning Dance at Maria Unera’s wedding

KARACHI – Talented and gorgeous diva Hania Amir continues to win hearts, with her recent performance keeping fans on their toes.

The Mere Humsafar star captured the spotlight with her infectious energy at wedding celebration of musician Maria Unera, who tied knot with Saad Bashir.

Hania, known for her vibrant presence on social media, shared a captivating dance performance to the Bollywood song from movie Kuch To Hai. The video quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media to express their admiration.

Dressed in stunning golden lehenga choli, Hania managed to stun everybody with her lively dance. Other guests also spotted enjoying wedding.

Hania’s social media presence keeps her connected with her fans, and this latest dance video has certainly left her followers in awe. Fans and followers have showered her with compliments, making it one of the most talked-about moments in recent weeks.