Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif set for key meetings in London next week

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif will visit London next week, with top party leaders expecting to engage in crucial discussions regarding political strategies.

Reports in local media said Sharif brother will hold meetings with other party leaders for future direction of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

During his stay in UK from April 11 to 13, Sharif brother will analyse government’s performance, assessing the current political situation, and planning for the future.

Nawaz Sharif will address PML-N Overseas Convention and also undergo medical check-ups. His trip is seen as an important step towards pushing party’s narrative on the international stage.