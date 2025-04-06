iPhone price in Pakistan could skyrocket to Rs1Million amid Trump’s trade tariff

KARACHI – Mobile phone prices are already exorbitantly high in Pakistani market, especially for high-end devices like Apple iPhone, and the recent tariff move by Donald Trump could push prices to over one million.

Bad news for tech enthusiasts in Pakistan as iPhone prices could rise to over Rs10lac (which is around $3,500) amid new trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Tech analyst of US based Financial services company said tariff on Chinese and Taiwanese imports could severely impact the prices of mobile phones and other consumer electronics, including in Pakistan.

The new tariff proposals include 50 percent levy on Chinese imports and 32 percent tariff on goods from Taiwan. With new measures in place, the price of US-made iPhone could be near $3,500 (one million PKR), which is more than three times its current price.

This potential price surge comes as a huge concern for tech enthusiasts and everyday consumers in Pakistan, where iPhones are already considered expensive. With a price tag surpassing Rs 1 million, the iPhone would become even more inaccessible to many, exacerbating the growing challenges posed by inflation in the country.

Apple devices are imported from America and other countries, a significant portion of their components is sourced from China and Taiwan, meaning the US tariffs would directly affect their pricing in markets.

The warning sparked concern within the tech community and among smartphone users in Pakistan, who are already grappling with rising prices due to inflation and the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee. Analysts are predicting that these tariffs could not only lead to a significant hike in smartphone prices but also impact the affordability of other essential electronics and gadgets in the country.