Flour prices in Pakistan see significant dip; check new rates

06:06 PM | 8 May, 2024
Flour prices in Pakistan see significant dip; check new rates
LAHORE – Measures being taken by the government to decrease inflation in the country have started yielding results as prices of wheat flour saw another major drop in Punjab, Karachi and Peshawar. 

Reports said the price of ‘chakki’ flour dropped by Rs20 to Rs140 per kilogramme while the flour mills have also cut the rate by Rs20 to Rs100 per kg. 

In Peshawar, the price of 20-kg flour bag decreased by whooping Rs800 per 40kg, providing a relief to masses facing skyrocketing inflation for years. 

In Punjab, the price of 10-kg flour bag dipped by Rs500-600. The flour bag in Lahore Division is available for Rs800, Rs830 in Faisalabad division and Rs850 in Gujrat division. 

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan and some international organizations have predicted decline in inflation rate in the South Asian country. 

Last month, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has predicted a decrease in inflationary pressures in the region including Pakistan.

It has released its annual Asian Development Outlook report. It anticipates a decrease in inflation in Pakistan in the coming fiscal year, with rates expected to drop from over 25% to as low as 15%. The current fiscal year's growth rate for Pakistan is projected to remain at 1.9%.

