Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Business

ADB report forecasts inflation to go down from 25pc to 15pc in Pakistan

Web Desk
05:50 PM | 11 Apr, 2024
ADB report forecasts inflation to go down from 25pc to 15pc in Pakistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has predicted a decrease in inflationary pressures in the region including Pakistan.
The Asian Development Bank has released its annual Asian Development Outlook report. It anticipates a decrease in inflation in Pakistan in the coming fiscal year, with rates expected to drop from over 25% to as low as 15%. The current fiscal year's growth rate for Pakistan is projected to remain at 1.9%.
According to the report by the Asian Development Bank, Pakistan's heavy reliance on global financial institutions and friendly countries for external payments necessitates measures to enhance women's financial inclusion. 
There are hopes for improvement in agricultural production and industrial sectors in Pakistan in the coming fiscal year, although progress has been hampered by rising construction costs and tax increases.
Pakistan's future fiscal year is estimated to have a growth rate of 2.8%, with the possibility of inflation remaining at a high level of 25%, but it is expected to decrease to 15% in the coming fiscal year, accompanied by stabilization in food prices.
According to the report, under the IMF program, energy prices are expected to remain high due to an increase in energy sector costs, with regional growth estimated to remain at 4.9% due to increased local demand, exports, and tourism in Asian countries.
The report suggests that China's growth rate could be 4.8%, while India's growth rate could be 7%. Pakistan's economy has contracted due to political uncertainty and floods, with inflation exceeding the record of the past five decades last year. Economic recovery could begin this year if reforms are implemented.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Sep-2023/asian-development-bank-forecasts-pakistan-s-gdp-to-recover-modestly-to-1-9pc-in-fy24

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

06:05 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Electricity price decreased by Rs3.82 per unit, says energy minister

05:50 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

ADB report forecasts inflation to go down from 25pc to 15pc in ...

08:53 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

Gold rates hit historic highs: Here's why

10:14 AM | 9 Apr, 2024

PSX crosses 70,000 points milestone in record-setting rally

12:33 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Lt. Gen (r) Anwar Ali Hyder made Chairman Fauji Foundation

11:19 AM | 8 Apr, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits all-time high of 69,000 mark amid heavy ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:35 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab Police clarify reports of confrontation with Pakistan Army

Gold & Silver

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 April Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: