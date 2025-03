iPhone 16 price comes down in Pakistan; Check New Rates, Updated PTA Taxes

ISLAMABAD – iPhone 16 price cuts in Pakistan make Apple premium devices more accessible, with price of base model now standing at Rs317,000.

Local distributors are providing PTA-approved devices that are ready for use without additional registration fees. Official distributors are selling iPhones that have already been registered with PTA.

iPhone 16 Series Price in Pakistan

The new prices for PTA-approved iPhone 16 models reflect a significant reduction compared to their earlier listings.

iPhone 16

Storage New Price Previous Price 128 GB 317,000 369,000 256 GB 354,000 407,500 512 GB 430,000 485,500

iPhone 16 Plus

Storage New Price Previous Price 128 GB 364,000 407,500 256 GB 393,000 446,500 512 GB 468,000 524,000

iPhone 16 Pro

Storage New Price Previous Price 128 GB 397,000 460,000 256 GB 434,000 498,500 512 GB 510,000 578,500 1 TB 586,000 658,500

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Storage New Price Previous Price 256 GB 473,500 540,500 512 GB 548,000 618,500 1 TB 624,000 700,000

iPhone 16 PTA Taxes 2025

Model Tax (Passport) Tax (CNIC) iPhone 16 Rs107,325 Rs130,708

Model Tax (Passport) Tax (CNIC) iPhone 16 Plus Rs113,075 Rs137,033

Model Tax (Passport) Tax (CNIC) iPhone 16 Pro Rs135,300 Rs161,480