WhatsApp’s New feature lets Android users share Pictures with Motion

Whatsapps New Feature Lets Android Users Share Pictures With Motion

KARACHI – Meta-owned Instant messaging app WhatsApp continues to roll out new features and now a new feature allows users to share motion pictures in chats, groups, and channels.

The new motion picture feature, which was first spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android (2.25.8.12), is currently being rolled out to beta testers through the Play Store. Motion photos capture a few seconds of movement before and after the photo is taken, blending short video and audio clips with still images.

It makes photos come alive with mind-boggling animations, the feature is however still being developed for Android users, Apple users will eventually see motion photos as Live Photos on WhatsApp for iOS.

WhatsApp New Features 

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an AI-powered “Rewrite” feature. This tool will help users rephrase their messages in different styles, including options like Funny, Proofread, Puns, Sarcastic, and more. It will also allow users to proofread messages, fixing spelling and grammar issues while adjusting the tone to fit their needs.

The company is also exploring development of a two-way live voice chat feature for Meta AI, enabling users to interact with a chatbot hands-free. As these new features roll out, WhatsApp continues to innovate and enhance the user experience for millions worldwide.

