Long Break for School Students on Eidul Fitr 2025; full holiday schedule here

ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for school students as Federal Ministry of Education announced extended holidays for government educational institutions on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and spring season.

A notification shared by Ministry said holidays will be from March 31 to April 4, with the new academic session scheduled to begin on April 7.

Punjab government also issued similar notification regarding Eid holidays for educational institutions in province. The provincial government’s notice stated that schools and colleges will remain closed for three days, from March 31 to April 2 for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Met Office predicted Eid-ul-Fitr to be on March 31, with the moon of Shawwal expected to be sighted on March 29 at 3:58 PM. The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold its meeting on March 30, at which time the moon will be 27 hours old, ensuring its visibility. The final announcement of Eid-ul-Fitr will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

These holidays provide an opportunity for students and staff to celebrate Eid with their families, while the academic calendar is set to resume with the start of the new session in early April.