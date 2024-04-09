Eidul-Fitr 2024 Moon sighting updates: Ruet members meet today to sight Shawwal moon

ISLAMABAD – Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet today on Tuesday in Islamabad as Pakistanis are waiting for Shawwal moon to celebrate Eidul Fitr.

Ruet committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting at the Kohsar Complex before sighting the moon to celebrate Eid 2024.

The sighting of the Shawwal moon will determine the end of Holy Month of Ramadan and the celebration of Eidul Fitr. Other zonal committees will also meet today to receive testimonies for the moon sighting.

Maulana Khabir Azad will later announce the decision based on these testimonies in a press conference.

Met Office predicts strong chances for Eid to be on April 10, Wednesday, as the Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted on April 9.

Eid Holidays 2024

Pakistani government has already announced extended public holidays from April 10 to 12 for Eid ul Fitr.

Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eidul-Fitr 2024 on Wednesday, April 10 as Shawwal moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

In its announcement, the court urged any person who sees the Shawwal crescent with the naked eye or through telescopes to report it to the nearest court and record their statement. People could also contact their nearest center to help get to the court.

More to follow...