Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Israeli attack kills top Hamas leader, death toll surpasses 50,000

Salah al-Bardaweel killed

An Israeli air strike on the southern city of Khan Younis in Gaza has killed senior Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel. Locals reported that the strike also claimed the life of Bardaweel’s wife as they were praying in their tent.

Bardaweel, 66, was regarded as Hamas’s highest-ranking political leader following the deaths of Yahya Sinwar and Rawhi Mushtaha in the ongoing conflict. A father of eight, he was born in the Khan Younis refugee camp and was known for his close ties to Sinwar. He previously headed Hamas’s parliamentary bloc and was re-elected to the group’s political bureau in 2021.

The airstrike was part of one of the most intense waves of Israeli bombardment in southern Gaza since the ceasefire collapsed last Tuesday. At least 30 people were killed in Khan Younis and Rafah on Sunday alone, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health authorities. The overall death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 50,000 since the war began.

Israel resumed heavy strikes on Gaza earlier this week, effectively ending a nearly two-month ceasefire. Israeli officials blamed Hamas for rejecting a new US-backed proposal to extend the truce, while Hamas accused Israel of abandoning the original agreement mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US. The original deal had included Israeli military withdrawal, the release of hostages and prisoners, and negotiations for a long-term peace settlement.

As the conflict intensifies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to “seize additional territories” in Gaza, signaling a further expansion of Israeli operations in the reg

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 23 March 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 308.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.5 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Mar-2025/gold-rates-in-pakistan-today-23-march-2025-sunday
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search