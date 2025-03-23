Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Tips To Prevent Dehydration In The Final Days Of Ramadan

As Ramadan nears its end, many individuals, especially the elderly, face heightened health risks due to prolonged fasting, dietary limitations, and dehydration. Dehydration can become a serious concern, particularly for older adults who may already have underlying health conditions. In some cases, prolonged fluid imbalance can lead to complications such as swelling in the limbs, urinary issues, and even internal bleeding.

Signs of Dehydration 

Dehydration in elderly individuals can present in various ways, including:

  • Dark or reddish urine – A potential sign of kidney distress or infection.

  • Swelling in hands and feet – Suggesting fluid retention, which may indicate heart or kidney issues.

  • Difficulty eating solid food – Dehydration and nutritional deficiencies can cause weakness and reduced appetite.

  • Rectal bleeding – A concerning symptom that may be linked to gastrointestinal issues, worsened by dehydration.

These symptoms highlight the importance of staying vigilant about hydration, especially as the fasting period concludes.

How to Stay Hydrated

To ensure adequate hydration and prevent complications:

  1. Increase Fluid Intake – After iftar and suhoor, drink sufficient water rather than relying solely on juices or milk.

  2. Monitor Urine Color – Light yellow urine is a sign of proper hydration, while dark or reddish urine may require medical attention.

  3. Avoid Salty and Processed Foods – These can contribute to dehydration and swelling. Instead, focus on water-rich fruits and vegetables.

  4. Seek Medical Attention for Unusual Symptoms – Persistent swelling, bloody urine, or gastrointestinal bleeding should never be ignored, especially in elderly individuals.

  5. Encourage Rest and Proper Nutrition – A balanced diet post-Ramadan can help restore lost nutrients and maintain hydration levels.

As families prepare for Eid celebrations, prioritizing the health of elderly loved ones is crucial. Those experiencing severe dehydration symptoms, especially coupled with rectal bleeding or urinary issues, should seek immediate medical care. Ramadan is a time of reflection and devotion, but ensuring well-being should remain a priority, particularly for vulnerable individuals.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

