Pakistan’s Aisamul Haq, Aqeel Khan win ITF Masters World Championship

MANAVGAT – The ITF Masters World Championship was held in Manavgat, Turkiye, where Pakistan’s legendary tennis duo, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, secured the title.

The pair made history by winning the gold medal in the Men’s 45+ Doubles category.

Double Gold for Pakistan!

Pakistan also clinched another gold medal in Mixed Doubles at the ITF Masters World Championship in Manavgat, Turkiye.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, alongside his French partner Magali Girard, won gold in the ITF Masters 40+ Mixed Doubles category.

In a thrilling final, Aisam and Magali defeated Germany’s Katharina Rath and Andreas Thewsen 7-5, 6-3 to claim the championship title.

The match saw a dramatic comeback, as Aisam and his partner were trailing 5-2 in the first set before turning the game around and dominating the second set with a 6-3 victory.

Expressing his joy, Aisam said, “I am extremely happy with this victory! I thank Allah for giving me the strength to win another gold medal for Pakistan.”

He dedicated the win to the nation, calling it a special gift on Pakistan Day (March 23), adding, “Seeing Pakistan’s flag rise on the international stage fills me with immense pride.”