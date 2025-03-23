No change in government’s solar energy policy, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that the government’s policy and priorities on solar energy remain unchanged.

A comprehensive and effective strategy is being developed to reduce electricity prices, and a relief package will be announced soon.

Chairing a key review meeting on the Power Division, the Prime Minister emphasized that promoting renewable energy is a top government priority. He directed officials to address public concerns regarding the solarization policy with factual data.

Shehbaz Sharif instructed authorities to expedite the legal and administrative process for the liquidation of power generation companies. He also ordered the fast-tracking of power distribution company privatization.

The prime minister assured that power sector reforms will bring further relief in electricity costs. He emphasized better coordination between the Power Division, Water Resources Division, and Petroleum Division for a comprehensive energy strategy.