Karachi: Woman’s car destroyed after getting water instead of petrol at PSO pump

A woman faced a devastating ordeal after refueling her vehicle at a Pakistan State Oil (PSO) pump in Bandani Colony, Karachi, where she was allegedly supplied with water instead of petrol, causing severe engine damage.

According to reports, the woman had her black Vivo car refueled with a full tank, amounting to approximately Rs. 18,000. Soon after leaving the pump, the vehicle began malfunctioning, prompting her to call a mechanic. Upon inspection, the mechanic discovered that the engine had been filled with water instead of petrol, leading to a complete engine seizure, including damage to the injectors.

In an attempt to confirm her suspicions, the woman requested the pump staff to fill a bottle with the same fuel. Shockingly, the bottle was also found to contain water, further proving the contamination.

Seeking accountability, the woman approached the pump’s management. However, instead of addressing the issue, the staff allegedly delayed the matter, and the station manager has been unresponsive to calls.

For now, the victim faces a significant financial burden due to the damage caused to her vehicle, while the PSO pump management remains silent on the issue.