Rizwan Saeed Sheikh assumes charge as Pakistan’s new ambassador to US

03:03 PM | 22 Aug, 2024
Source: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has formally assumed his role as Pakistan’s new ambassador to the United States.

The newly appointed ambassador was received by officials of the US State Department and the officers of the embassy after he arrived in Washington to assume the diplomatic responsibilities.

He spent a busy day at the embassy after assuming the office as he held detailed meeting with the officers of the embassy. Later, the heads of various departments gave a detailed briefing to the Ambassador.

The Ambassador also held a zoom meeting with the Consul Generals of Pakistan in the United States.

Talking to the officers, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh emphasized the importance of Pak-US relationship. He stated that cementing multifaceted Pak-US relations, strengthening economic ties and enhancing people to people linkages would remain his foremost priorities.

He also highlighted the importance of the Pakistani diaspora in the US, describing them as a valuable asset of the country. He noted that the community was serving as a strong bond in Pak-US relationship.

He said that every possible effort should be made to ensure better service delivery to the community. The Ambassador stressed upon the need to pursue result-oriented diplomacy.

