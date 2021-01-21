Young Pakistani teen invents internet-enabled geyser
Share
ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani boy has invented a water heater (geyser) that runs on gas and is Internet-of-Things (IoT)-enabled, saving up to 50% energy.
Huzair Awan, the 14-year-old IT genius who already holds the record for the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP), is behind the invention. He says the geyser is controlled by two sensors – one produces an electric spark to ignite the flame while the other monitors the temperature and controls the flow of gas.
When the desired temperature is set in the geyser, it flames up and heats water until it reaches the set temperature. The flame is ignited again when the water temperature drops below the required entry.
Awan, who is also a public speaker, says the prototype was an experiment to see if the idea could work. He says it has the potential for commercial production.
Awan had made history when he broke Arfa Kareem’s record when he cleared the MCITP exam at the tender age of seven.
Pakistani student wins big for pain-free ... 05:40 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – A student of Agha Khan University (AKU) did Pakistani nation proud by bagging the Global Pediatric ...
- realme to launch smartphone equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 ...02:55 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- 'Come with me if you want to live' says Arnold after receiving ...02:11 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- On Day One, Biden targets Trump policies on climate, virus01:48 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- PAKWvSAW: Pakistan women lose first ODI against Proteas01:34 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Key members of fake Indian forum resign after EU DisinfoLab report to ...12:58 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Bilquis Edhi nominated for 'Person of two Decades' award08:15 AM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Hira Mani joins 5 million followers club on Instagram10:18 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Alia Bhatt rushed to hospital amid shooting for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'05:47 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021