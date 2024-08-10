Ex-Lt Gen Aamer named as Paksitan’s new ambassador to UAE

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to appoint Lieutenant General (retd) Muhammad Aamer as Pakistan’s new ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The former commander of Gujranwala Corps retired from army service nearly 11 months ago. He would replace Syed Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, who has been appointed as ambassador for Belgium and European Union (EU).

The government has sought consent from the UAE government for the appointment of the new envoy to the Gulf country.

The former army officer has vast experience of public dealing. He had served as Military Secretary to the President during the first tenure of President Asif Ali Zardari, besides serving at various important positions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s high commissioner for New Zealand Murad Ashraf Janjua has been appointed as new ambassador to Brazil.

Reports said Pakistan’s Ambassador for Switzerland Aamer Shaukat has been posted as envoy to Egypt where he will replace Sajid Iqbal this month.