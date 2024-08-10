Ex-Lt Gen Aamer named as Paksitan’s new ambassador to UAE

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to appoint Lieutenant General (retd) Muhammad Aamer as Pakistan’s new ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The former commander of Gujranwala Corps retired from army service nearly 11 months ago. He would replace Syed Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, who has been appointed as ambassador for Belgium and European Union (EU).
The government has sought consent from the UAE government for the appointment of the new envoy to the Gulf country.
The former army officer has vast experience of public dealing. He had served as Military Secretary to the President during the first tenure of President Asif Ali Zardari, besides serving at various important positions.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s high commissioner for New Zealand Murad Ashraf Janjua has been appointed as new ambassador to Brazil.
Reports said Pakistan’s Ambassador for Switzerland Aamer Shaukat has been posted as envoy to Egypt where he will replace Sajid Iqbal this month.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
