Punjab Police launch first Lady Dolphin Squad to fight crime

FAISALABAD – The Punjab Police have introduced the first Lady Dolphin Squad to fight crimes in Faisalabad.
The transfer of traditional police duties from men to female officers by Faisalabad Police marks a significant milestone in empowering women in society.
This is the first squad of Lady Dolphins to take to the streets of Faisalabad to combat criminals and threats to public safety.
The squad members have received specialized training in operating 500cc heavy bikes and automatic weapons.
They will perform duties alongside their male colleagues. After completing their training, 500 female commandos will be equipped with 500cc heavy bikes and automatic weapons. They will be authorized to set up checkpoints and conducting snap checks on the roads.
The CPO Faisalabad stated that initially, the Lady Dolphins will patrol public places with a high female presence, such as women’s universities and markets, to facilitate easy communication with women in these areas.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
