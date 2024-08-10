Punjab Police launch first Lady Dolphin Squad to fight crime

FAISALABAD – The Punjab Police have introduced the first Lady Dolphin Squad to fight crimes in Faisalabad.

The transfer of traditional police duties from men to female officers by Faisalabad Police marks a significant milestone in empowering women in society.

This is the first squad of Lady Dolphins to take to the streets of Faisalabad to combat criminals and threats to public safety.

The squad members have received specialized training in operating 500cc heavy bikes and automatic weapons.

They will perform duties alongside their male colleagues. After completing their training, 500 female commandos will be equipped with 500cc heavy bikes and automatic weapons. They will be authorized to set up checkpoints and conducting snap checks on the roads.

The CPO Faisalabad stated that initially, the Lady Dolphins will patrol public places with a high female presence, such as women’s universities and markets, to facilitate easy communication with women in these areas.