Search

Immigration

Minister confirms negotiations with UAE over visa restrictions for Pakistanis

Web Desk
05:17 PM | 10 Aug, 2024
Minister confirms negotiations with UAE over visa restrictions for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, has confirmed that the government was negotiating with the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) regarding the visa restrictions.

In a fresh interview, the minister said the country's top leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was very concerned about visa restrictions by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The foreign ministry was in talks with the Emirates to resolve the issue, Salik Hussain was quoted as saying by Arab News.

It is to be highlighted that a few days ago, UAE’s Consul General in Karachi, Ambassador Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi, denied reports regarding visa restrictions and clarified in a video statement that the Emirates was providing 100 percent facilities for the issuance of visas.

However, Salik Hussin's comments confirm the 'unannounced' visa restrictions and come days after media reports emerged about the decline in visas for Pakistanis by the UAE and a decrease in overall overseas employment for Pakistanis.

Though there has been no official statement regarding the reasons behind such a decline, it is believed that the visa denials are due to defiance of UAE laws. Salik Hussain also detailed the reasons that Pakistanis abroad were indulging in political activities and talking about sensitive issues, in public and on social media. 

The issue of Pakistans in UAE is becoming sensitive and last week, Dr. Arshad Mahmood, the secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, told the lawmakers that 50 percent of the crime rate in the UAE was reportedly attributed to Pakistanis.

It is to be highlighted that when Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was asked about whether the ministry was taking up the issue with UAE, she responded by saying that as far as she understood, there is no ban on the issuance of visas to Pakistani nationals by UAE; however, Salik Hussain's confirmation tells another story.

Besides visa restrictions, Salik Hussain said the government was identifying individuals who were potentially violating the law overseas, adding that their identification cards or passports could be suspended.

It is to be mentioned that UAE hosts about 1.7 million Pakistanis, the second largest Pakistani expat community in the world.

The data by the State Bank of Pakistan confirms that the volume of remittances from the UAE to Pakistan in the fiscal year 2022 was $2555.22 million, implying that a sizeable Pakistani workforce is employed in the country in diverse fields from banks to real estate, media, insurance, etc.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

05:44 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Residence Visa violators to get grace period for avoiding fines, UAE ...

05:35 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Morocco, Azerbaijan visa-free travel set to become effective from ...

05:28 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Singapore's PR becomes easier for international students and here's ...

05:17 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Minister confirms negotiations with UAE over visa restrictions for ...

02:41 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

New Zealand set to increase visa fee: Details inside

02:20 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Chief minister announces free passports for Pakistani citizens: ...

Immigration

08:07 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Govt imposes Rs. 5,000 excise duty on labor visa tickets to Gulf ...

11:16 AM | 8 Aug, 2024

PIA offers ticket discount as Independence Day nears: Check ...

11:12 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

UK records over 80 percent decrease in Health, Care Worker visa ...

03:37 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

UK mulls visa curbs for Engineering, IT professionals: Details inside

11:31 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

16 percent drop in UK Student Visa applications, fresh stats confirm

04:12 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Spouses of H1B Visa holders allowed to work, US court rules

Advertisement

Latest

06:12 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Punjab boards inter part 2 results 2024 date revealed

Gold & Silver

05:25 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 10 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: