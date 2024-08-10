Singapore's PR becomes easier for international students and here's how

SINGAPORE - Singapore has introduced new rules that make it simpler for students to become permanent residents (PR) of the country.

The fresh changes aim to increase more and more students from overseas as the country is being looked at by international students as an alternative to pricey schools in the West.

One of the key changes is that students holding a Student Pass can now apply for Singapore Permanent Residency (PR) as soon as they pass at least one national exam or participate in the Integrated Programme.

Previously, students had to wait at least two years before being eligible to apply for PR. This new policy offers a swift path for students who perform well academically, allowing them to establish permanent roots in Singapore sooner.

It is to be mentioned that students who pass national exams like the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) or the General Certificate of Education (GCE) N/O/A levels now qualify for PR. The Integrated Programme, another recognized pathway, consists of a six-year curriculum that leads to qualifications such as the General Certificate of Education A-Level examination, the International Baccalaureate Diploma, or the NUS High School Diploma.

Another significant update involves guardians accompanying students in Singapore. Previously, only female guardians, such as mothers or grandmothers, were eligible for a Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP). Now, male guardians, like fathers or grandfathers, can also apply for an LTVP, with the condition that only one guardian is allowed to accompany the student.

As per Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), international students enrolled in full-time courses at a Singaporean educational institution are required to obtain a Student’s Pass unless they possess a valid Dependant’s Pass, Long-Term Visit Pass, or Short-Term Visit Pass. The Student’s Pass is crucial for maintaining legal residency while studying in Singapore.

It's important to note that part-time courses, as well as those held during evenings or weekends, do not qualify for a Student’s Pass. Therefore, make sure that the chosen course is a full-time program.