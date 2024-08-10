Singapore's PR becomes easier for international students and here's how

SINGAPORE - Singapore has introduced new rules that make it simpler for students to become permanent residents (PR) of the country.
The fresh changes aim to increase more and more students from overseas as the country is being looked at by international students as an alternative to pricey schools in the West.
One of the key changes is that students holding a Student Pass can now apply for Singapore Permanent Residency (PR) as soon as they pass at least one national exam or participate in the Integrated Programme.
Previously, students had to wait at least two years before being eligible to apply for PR. This new policy offers a swift path for students who perform well academically, allowing them to establish permanent roots in Singapore sooner.
It is to be mentioned that students who pass national exams like the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) or the General Certificate of Education (GCE) N/O/A levels now qualify for PR. The Integrated Programme, another recognized pathway, consists of a six-year curriculum that leads to qualifications such as the General Certificate of Education A-Level examination, the International Baccalaureate Diploma, or the NUS High School Diploma.
Another significant update involves guardians accompanying students in Singapore. Previously, only female guardians, such as mothers or grandmothers, were eligible for a Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP). Now, male guardians, like fathers or grandfathers, can also apply for an LTVP, with the condition that only one guardian is allowed to accompany the student.
As per Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), international students enrolled in full-time courses at a Singaporean educational institution are required to obtain a Student’s Pass unless they possess a valid Dependant’s Pass, Long-Term Visit Pass, or Short-Term Visit Pass. The Student’s Pass is crucial for maintaining legal residency while studying in Singapore.
It's important to note that part-time courses, as well as those held during evenings or weekends, do not qualify for a Student’s Pass. Therefore, make sure that the chosen course is a full-time program.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
