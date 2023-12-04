Search

Immigration

UK set to discourage legal migration with salary reforms: These are the changes

Web Desk
06:18 PM | 4 Dec, 2023
UK set to discourage legal migration with salary reforms: These are the changes

LONDON - The UK government is poised to discourage legal migration by increasing the minimum salary for foreign workers.

An anticipated revision will likely increase the minimum salary threshold for skilled worker visas, currently standing at £26,200 though Home Secretary James Cleverly is anticipated to announce these measures in the House of Commons soon.

As part of the anti-migration reforms, it is expected that limits on healthcare worker visas and constraints on the number of dependents migrants can bring to the UK will also be implemented besides changing specific student visa conditions.

This step - being vividly seen as anti-migration - follows mounting pressure on ministers to address the surge in legal migration, highlighted by recent statistics; as per the figures, 745,000 net migrations were recorded in the previous year. 

Although the exact minimum salary remains unconfirmed, reports suggest it might climb to over £35,000 or even £38,000. Unconfirmed reports also imply that the government could overhaul the list of occupations where foreign workers can be hired below standard salary thresholds.

As per the current practice, certain roles on the shortage occupation list permit foreign workers to be hired at salaries 20% below the official rate or a reduced salary cap of £20,960.

Recommendations from the government's migration advisers propose scrapping the 20% rule, with Labour joining in to advocate for its elimination, citing its detrimental impact on fair pay and the training of UK workers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to reduce migration levels on Monday, his spokesman told newsmen that migration was too high, visibly implying that something was on the cards in this regard. 

The UK government is facing pressure to absorb migrants from different countries including Afghanistan, Ukraine and even Rwanda though Home Secretary James Cleverly is going to Rwanda soon to sign a new treaty on deporting Channel boat arrivals.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

08:48 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

UAE, Fiji set to introduce visa-free entry: Details inside

12:28 AM | 3 Dec, 2023

US set to impose visa ban against some Israeli citizens: Details ...

10:38 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

Greece announces changes to Digital Nomad Visa: Details inside

06:16 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Sri Lanka waives visa fee but for tourists from these countries: ...

06:29 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Thailand set to introduce 10-year visa but not for everyone: Check ...

01:54 PM | 24 Nov, 2023

Pack your bags as China announces visa-free travel for these ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:39 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Romaisa Khan celebrates 23rd birthday with friends

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 4 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4th December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 4 Dec  2023

Pakistani rupee's value remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Monday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound GBP rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED currently hovers around 77.45 while rate of Saudi Riyal stands at 75.82.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 4 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 285.15  287.95 
Euro EUR 309.9  310.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.4  360.05 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.45 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.82 75.97
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.94 767.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.99 210.49
China Yuan CNY 39.78 39.88
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.38 36.48
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.39 935.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 742.16 750.18
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.5 79.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.45 212.95
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 325.38 325.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.05 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down despite positive global cues

The gold remained under pressure as the precious metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 4 December 2023

On the first day of the week, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,043 

A single tola of 22-karat gold costs Rs170,539, while 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs. 192,325 and the price of 18k gold is Rs164,850.

In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2086, gaining $14.44 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: