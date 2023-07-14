Fly Jinnah set to start Islamabad-Quetta flights: Here’s the schedule

KARACHI - Pakistan's popular airline, Fly Jinnah is set to launch flights between the federal capital Islamabad and Quetta, it emerged on Friday.
The budget airline has announced to start five weekly flights between the two cities from July 23rd to widen the options available to the commuters between the two cities.
As per the schedule, the flight from Islamabad would depart at 1125 and would land in Quetta on 1245 on Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, and Sunday.
Moreover, from Quetta it would depart at 0925 on same days mentioned above.
A spokesperson for the carrier said the flights would increase the options for the travelers between the two destinations owing to which more and more passengers would be able to fly with comfort at a reduced fare.
The spokesperson affirmed providing the best service to the passengers to enrich them with a novel travel experience.
The airline is currently operating flights between Pakistan’s five largest cities i.e. Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The carrier boasts three state-of-the-art A320 airbus as part of its fleet.
Fly Jinnah is widely hailed by travelers owing to its comfort as well as the provision of sky menu which allows more flexibility in terms of what to choose from from a range of multiple cuisines.
The airline is operated jointly by Lakson Group of Pakistan and Air Arabia Group of the United Arab Emirates.
ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.
State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.
The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.
As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.
Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
