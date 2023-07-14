Fly Jinnah set to start Islamabad-Quetta flights: Here’s the schedule

KARACHI - Pakistan's popular airline, Fly Jinnah is set to launch flights between the federal capital Islamabad and Quetta, it emerged on Friday.

The budget airline has announced to start five weekly flights between the two cities from July 23rd to widen the options available to the commuters between the two cities.

As per the schedule, the flight from Islamabad would depart at 1125 and would land in Quetta on 1245 on Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, and Sunday.

Moreover, from Quetta it would depart at 0925 on same days mentioned above.

A spokesperson for the carrier said the flights would increase the options for the travelers between the two destinations owing to which more and more passengers would be able to fly with comfort at a reduced fare.

The spokesperson affirmed providing the best service to the passengers to enrich them with a novel travel experience.

The airline is currently operating flights between Pakistan’s five largest cities i.e. Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The carrier boasts three state-of-the-art A320 airbus as part of its fleet.

Fly Jinnah is widely hailed by travelers owing to its comfort as well as the provision of sky menu which allows more flexibility in terms of what to choose from from a range of multiple cuisines.

The airline is operated jointly by Lakson Group of Pakistan and Air Arabia Group of the United Arab Emirates.