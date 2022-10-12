Malala Yousafzai visits Karachi school during flood solidarity visit

KARACHI – Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday visited a school in the southern port city of Karachi and exchanged views on the promotion of education in the country, especially for girls.

Reports in local media said the Nobel laureate visited the Government Elementary College of Education Azizabad Karachi and stressed the need for improvement in the quality of education.

A spokesperson of the Malala fund told a publication that Malala and her father, were in a South Asian country to highlight the impact of massive floods and reinforce the need for critical humanitarian aid.

Malala Yousufzai visits schools and colleges in Karachi. pic.twitter.com/OsLaNESADq — Roohan Ahmed (@Roohan_Ahmed) October 11, 2022

Malala, the international symbol of the fight for girls' education, arrived in her native country under Malala Fund’s flood relief efforts, as the fund supported an emergency grant to support relief efforts and the well-being of girls and young women in Pakistan.

The Nobel laureate, who now lived in Britain, returned to the South Asian nation 10 years after she was attacked by the Taliban for her advocacy for girls’ education.

School van driver dead, students injured in Swat ... 08:44 PM | 10 Oct, 2022 PESHAWAR – A driver was killed and two students sustained injuries after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a ...

She visited Pakistan as torrential rains and massive floods have killed nearly 1,700 people across the country since mid-June.